Putintseva asks for spectator be removed at Wimbledon

LONDON :Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva asked for a spectator to be removed after expressing concerns about their behaviour during her first-round match at Wimbledon on Monday.

At the start of her match against American Amanda Anisimova on Court 15, the 30-year-old approached the umpire to report the spectator, describing the person as "crazy" and "dangerous."

"Can you take him out, I am not going to continue playing until he leaves. These people are dangerous, they are crazy," Putintseva said according to the BBC.

It was not immediately clear what action was taken regarding the spectator, but play resumed after the chair umpire consulted security personnel.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

A visibly emotional Putintseva lost 6-0 6-0 in a match lasting only 44 minutes.

"Following a complaint about the behaviour of a spectator at the match on Court 15, the chair umpire informed security and the matter was dealt with," a spokesperson for All England Lawn Tennis Club said.