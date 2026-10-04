Qatar and Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix to go ahead: F1 boss

SEPANG, Malaysia: The final races of the Formula One season in Qatar and Abu Dhabi will go ahead as planned despite tensions in the Middle East, the sport's CEO Stefano Domenicali said Saturday (Oct 3).
"Based on the information we have, everything is confirmed for (us to stay in) Qatar and Abu Dhabi," Domenicali told French broadcaster Canal Plus on the sidelines of the Bahrain Grand Prix, which was relocated to the Sepang circuit in Malaysia this weekend.
Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, the boss of motorsport's premier series "confirmed the schedule for the final two Grands Prix" of the year in Qatar on Nov 29 and Abu Dhabi on Dec 6.
The Bahrain and Saudi Arabia grands prix were scrapped earlier this season due to the start of the US-led war with Iran.
Italian Domenicali insisted "that everything was in order" and that "teams and drivers were being kept informed of the situation."
He added that 99 percent of tickets had been sold in Abu Dhabi and that the season-ending race was generating "great excitement".
However not all drivers want to compete in the Gulf.
Dutch four-time world champion Max Verstappen, who will start from pole position in Malaysia on Sunday, said during the week he would prefer if the season did not finish in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.
"Normally I am happy to go to Qatar and Abu Dhabi, but you know, when there is a war nearby, and if some of the countries are in conflict with each other, then I think we shouldn't go," he told ViaPlay.
"Then, it doesn't matter if you have a contract or not, I think. But it's not up to me."
One of the Plan B options discussed was moving the Emirati race to Imola in Italy.