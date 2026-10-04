Qatar and Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix to go ahead: F1 boss

SEPANG, Malaysia: The final races of the Formula One season in Qatar and Abu Dhabi will go ahead as planned despite tensions in the Middle East, the sport's CEO Stefano Domenicali said Saturday (Oct 3).

"Based on the information we have, everything is confirmed for (us to stay in) Qatar and Abu Dhabi," Domenicali told French broadcaster Canal Plus on the sidelines of the Bahrain Grand Prix, which was relocated to the Sepang circuit in Malaysia this weekend.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, the boss of motorsport's premier series "confirmed the schedule for the final two Grands Prix" of the year in Qatar on Nov 29 and Abu Dhabi on Dec 6.

The Bahrain and Saudi Arabia grands prix were scrapped earlier this season due to the start of the US-led war with Iran.

Italian Domenicali insisted "that everything was in order" and that "teams and drivers were being kept informed of the situation."