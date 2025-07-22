Qatar confirms talks over hosting 2036 Games

DOHA :The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) said on Tuesday it was taking part in discussions with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over the election process for the host city of the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The country, which hosted soccer's World Cup in 2022 and the Asian Cup in 2024, is the latest to join the race to stage the 2036 Games after confirmed bids from Indonesia, Turkey, India and Chile.

Other Asian countries considering a bid include Saudi Arabia and South Korea. Egypt, Hungary, Italy, Germany, Denmark and Canada have also shown interest.

"We currently have 95 per cent of the required sports infrastructure in place to host the Games, and we have a comprehensive national plan to ensure 100 per cent readiness of all facilities," Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani, the president of QOC, told the state-run Qatar News Agency.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"This plan is rooted in a long-term vision aimed at building a socially, economically, and environmentally sustainable legacy."

Qatar's capital Doha is set to host the Asian Games in 2030, having staged the event in 2006.

A successful bid would make Qatar the first country in the Middle East to host the Olympics amid the region's growing influence over major sporting events. Saudi Arabia is set to hold the soccer World Cup in 2034.