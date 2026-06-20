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Qatar FA sends message of support to Canada's Kone
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Qatar FA sends message of support to Canada's Kone

Qatar FA sends message of support to Canada's Kone

Jun 18, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, USA; Canada midfielder Ismael Kone (8) leaves the pitch on a stretcher after sustaining an injury during the second half against Qatar during a Group B match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at BC Place Vancouver. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images

20 Jun 2026 09:12AM
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June 19 : The Qatar Football Association sent a message of support to Canada midfielder Ismael Kone after he was injured during the teams' World Cup match on Thursday.

Qatar suffered a heavy 6-0 defeat to Canada in their Group B clash, which saw Kone sustain a broken leg following a clumsy second-half tackle from Qatar's Assim Madibo. Kone has since undergone surgery.

The Qatar Football Association posted a photo on its social media accounts showing Kone waving to fans as he was carried off on a stretcher, along with a message wishing him a speedy recovery.

Qatar will conclude its Group B campaign at the World Cup against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 24.

Source: Reuters
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