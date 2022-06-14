Taiwan World Cup fans likely to be listed as Chinese

DOHA/TAIPEI: An identification card that doubles as an entry visa for the World Cup in Qatar is likely to list Taiwan fans as being from China, a senior Qatari official said on Tuesday (Jun 14), after the island complained its citizens could not register as Taiwanese.

The issue is extremely sensitive for democratically-governed Taiwan, which bristles at China's claims of sovereignty over it, and particularly its giant neighbour's efforts to claim people from Taiwan as being Chinese nationals.

Qatar World Cup officials have repeatedly said all nationalities are welcome during the tournament. All ticketholders must apply for the Hayya card used to identify fans, which also serves as their entry visa for Qatar.

But the drop-down menu for the application does not mention Taiwan, or even the term "Chinese Taipei", under which Taiwan competes in most international sporting events to avoid political problems.

A contact form for questions also does not allow the entry of the international telephone dialling code for Taiwan.