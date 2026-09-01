Qatar still planning to host MotoGP and F1 races

Sept 1 : Qatar is still planning to host MotoGP and Formula One races in November despite uncertainty due to conflict in the region, Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) President Abdul Rahman bin Abdullatif Al Mannai said on Tuesday.

Formula One has said it will make a final decision in mid-September about the November 29 race at the Lusail circuit near Doha, with the season set to end in Europe if Qatar and Abu Dhabi cannot go ahead.

MotoGP is scheduled to race at the same track on November 8. The World Endurance Championship (WEC) has cancelled its October 24 round in Qatar.

"Qatar has been safe for months now. Our airport is 100 per cent operational, including transit flights between Asia and Europe. If you visit Qatar, you will see we are back to normal life, so we’re really looking forward to hosting races again soon,” Al Mannai said in a Q&A issued by the QMMF.

"We are up and running and preparing for MotoGP and it’s the same with our discussions with Formula One. Of course, there are things that we cannot predict. It’s difficult. We don’t know what’s going to happen. The situation has been fluid, even though it’s been really quiet so far. It depends on what happens in the next couple of months or so.

"For us, we cannot stop the plans. We have to be ready. We are taking it one step at a time to see the situation and assess. But so far, everything is good. Everything is a go-ahead.”

The U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran started in February and has led to the near closure of the Strait of Hormuz shipping channel. Washington has mainly held off from hitting Iran's major oil and gas infrastructure, a move Iran says would be met with devastating attacks against its Gulf neighbours.

The Middle Eastern races are significant contributors to Formula One's revenues through hosting fees worth many tens of millions of dollars.