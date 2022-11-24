Logo
Qatar v Senegal World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Senegal Training - Al Duhail SC 2, Doha, Qatar - November 20, 2022 Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly with teammates during training REUTERS/Albert Gea

24 Nov 2022 10:41PM (Updated: 24 Nov 2022 10:41PM)
DOHA : Qatar play Senegal in the World Cup in Doha on Friday.

When: Friday Nov. 25, 1600 local (1300 GMT/ 0800 ET)

Where: Al Thumama Stadium

Capacity: 40,000

Odds:

Qatar win: 5/1

Senegal win: 8/13

Draw: 13/5

Key stats:

* Both teams lost their first game, with Qatar falling 2-0 to Ecuador for the first ever loss by a host country in the opening match and Senegal to Netherlands by the same score.

* The game in Al Thumama stadium will be a meeting between the current Asian and African champions.

* Regional governing bodies CAF and the AFC have previously organised two intercontinental tournaments together, one for the continents' club sides and the other for national teams.

* Senegal shocked the world by reaching the quarter-finals 20 years ago on their first World Cup appearance in Japan and South Korea. A 16-year wait to return to the finals followed but at Russia 2018 their hearts were broken as they were eliminated in the group stage by Japan on a fair play tiebreaker.

* Qatar hope to avoid becoming only the second World Cup hosts to be eliminated in the first round at the finals after South Africa in 2010.

Previous meetings:

This will be the first meeting between the two sides. (This story has been corrected to clarify South Africa are the only hosts to be eliminated in the first round)

Source: Reuters

