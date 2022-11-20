Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Cristiano Ronaldo is in 'spectacular' form, says Portugal's Neves
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Cristiano Ronaldo is in 'spectacular' form, says Portugal's Neves

Cristiano Ronaldo is in 'spectacular' form, says Portugal's Neves
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during training at the Al Shahaniya SC Training Facilities. (Photo: Reuters/John Sibley)
20 Nov 2022 04:24PM (Updated: 20 Nov 2022 04:36PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AL-SHEHANIYA, Qatar: Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal team-mate Ruben Neves says his captain is in "spectacular" shape as the team prepare for their opening World Cup match against Ghana on Nov 24.

Wolves midfielder Neves, one the leaders of the changing room, dismissed any speculation that 37-year-old Ronaldo was not in peak form, saying he looked like his old self in training.

"From what I've seen in training, he's in spectacular shape," Neves told a news conference in tournament host Qatar on Sunday (Nov 20). "He doesn't worry us at all, we as a team know perfectly well what we need to work on so that each individual stands out on gameday."

"If we're good as a team, Cristiano will be phenomenal."

Neves also said Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive TV interview, in which the Manchester United forward said he had been betrayed by the club and was being forced out, had not been a distraction in the Portugal changing room.

He said the furore had nothing to do with the national squad.

"Sure, it's impossible for us to walk around without been asked about the controversy, but I don't think there's any controversy at all between us in the changing room," added 25-year-old Neves. "We have a spectacular environment right here."

After missing Thursday's friendly against Nigeria in Lisbon due to a stomach problem, Ronaldo trained normally on Saturday, smiling and joking with his team-mates.

Portugal are in World Cup Group H with Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea.

Watch all 64 matches of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ LIVE on meWATCH. Visit mewatch.sg/fifaworldcup for details.

Source: Reuters/gr

Related Topics

World Cup 2022 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal FIFA

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.