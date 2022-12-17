Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

In Messi's hometown, hope builds ahead of World Cup final
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

In Messi's hometown, hope builds ahead of World Cup final

In Messi's hometown, hope builds ahead of World Cup final
Pedestrians walk past a mural depicting Argentine football star Lionel Messi near the home where he was born, in Rosario, Argentina, Dec 15, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Agustin Marcarian)
In Messi's hometown, hope builds ahead of World Cup final
A man drives a motorbike past a mural depicting Argentine football star Lionel Messi a few blocks away from the home where he was born, in Rosario, Argentina, Dec 15, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Agustin Marcarian)
In Messi's hometown, hope builds ahead of World Cup final
A mural depicting Argentine football star Lionel Messi is seen on top of the home where he was born, in Rosario, Argentina, Dec 15, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Agustin Marcarian)
In Messi's hometown, hope builds ahead of World Cup final
An-18-meter long Argentina shirt featuring football star Lionel Messi's surname is displayed at the Monumento a la Bandera (The National Flag Memorial), in Rosario, Argentina, Dec 16, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Agustin Marcarian)
In Messi's hometown, hope builds ahead of World Cup final
Children play football next to a mural depicting Argentine football star Lionel Messi in a football school at Newell's Old Boys club, where Messi played as a kid in Rosario, Argentina, Dec 15, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Agustin Marcarian)
17 Dec 2022 04:20AM (Updated: 17 Dec 2022 08:26AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ROSARIO, Argentina: In Rosario, the Argentine city where Lionel Messi grew up, hope and excitement are rising that their hometown star can guide the country to a first World Cup since 1986, repeating a trick by one Diego Maradona 36 years ago.

Some 300km (186 miles) north of Buenos Aires, on the western bank of the mighty Paraná River, the farm hub city is where Messi grew up and first kicked a ball. His image is everywhere, adorning the sides of buildings.

In the nearby town of Serodino, a huge 12m by 18m (40 by 60 ft) Messi No 10 jersey flutters in the air above the streets, put up in tribute to Argentina, who will play France in a showpiece final on Sunday in Qatar.

"It gives me goosebumps," said Juan Pío Drovetta, mayor of Serodino, adding that "La Scaloneta" - as the team are called in a nod to the coach, Lionel Scaloni - were fighting hard for victory.

"Behind this there is work, there is heart, there are fists, there is blood," he said.

Sunday's match will be the second World Cup final for 35-year-old Messi, who will be seeking revenge after losing 1-0 to Germany in the 2014 final in Brazil.

"We're going to win, that's how it is. Because of how up for it these guys are, because of the way they treat each other," said Juan Ibáñez Moroni, father of Pedro Ibáñez, 8, who plays in the youth team at Newell's Old Boys, Messi's old club.

"Apart from doing it for Argentina, they are going to do it for him (Messi) too. He needs it and will end up setting all the records," he predicted.

In Rosario, there's almost a Messi madness. "From another galaxy and from my neighborhood," reads one huge one mural, painted near the house where Messi was born.

"He was a super fun and unaffected child, his life was more than anything spent with a football, playing with all the boys," said Alejandra Ferreyra, showing photos of her mother and daughter with a teenage Messi.

"The truth is that he deserves the best in life, because he is a beautiful little person, he is a born leader and he is going to make us all happy. We are already champions."

Catch free highlights and moments from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at mewatch.sg/fifaworldcup.

Related:

Source: Reuters/gr

Related Topics

World Cup 2022 Lionel Messi FIFA

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.