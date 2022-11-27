Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Morocco subs strike late to earn shock win over Belgium
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Morocco subs strike late to earn shock win over Belgium

Morocco subs strike late to earn shock win over Belgium
Morocco's Abdelhamid Sabiri celebrates scoring their first goal against Belgium with his team-mates. (Photo: Reuters/Amanda Perobelli)
27 Nov 2022 11:17PM (Updated: 27 Nov 2022 11:28PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DOHA: Abdelhamid Sabiri scored from an audaciously tight angle and fellow substitute Zakaria Aboukhlal added a second in stoppage time as Morocco pulled off a shock 2-0 win over Belgium in World Cup Group F on Sunday (Nov 27).

Sabiri’s free-kick from near the corner flag caught out Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois at the near post as it curled in for a 73rd-minute opening goal.

Aboukhlal's goal came on the counter-attack, set up by Hakim Ziyech as Belgium were caught pressing forward for the equaliser.

The North Africans also had the ball in the net with the last kick of the first half as Ziyech’s free-kick eluded everyone in the penalty area and caught Courtois unsighted, but a VAR check found skipper Romain Saiss had been just offside.

Morocco moved on to four points from two games with Belgium, second in the world rankings, on three. Canada and Croatia were meeting later in Sunday’s other Group F match.

Watch all 64 matches of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ LIVE on meWATCH. Visit mewatch.sg/fifaworldcup for details.
Source: Reuters/gr

Related Topics

World Cup 2022 FIFA

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.