Following is a statbox on Qatar at the World Cup

FIFA Ranking: 50

ODDS: 250-1

Previous tournaments:

Qatar has never before qualified for a World Cup. Their only major title is the 2019 Asian Cup when they conceded only one goal during the tournament. That year Qatar were invited to play at the Copa America as guests and finished bottom of their group. In 2020, Qatar was invited to play at the CONCACAF Gold Cup as guests, losing to the United States in the semi-final.

How they qualified:

As hosts, Qatar automatically qualified for the finals.

Form guide:

At the Arab Cup, held in Qatar as a World Cup test event in Dec 2021, they beat Egypt 5-4 on penalties in a third-place playoff. Qatar has five wins, two defeats and four draws in 11 friendlies in 2022. Between Jun 2022 and mid-autumn, the squad were locked down at training camps in Austria and Spain.