Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Qatar World Cup CEO wants to meet Southgate to discuss concerns
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Qatar World Cup CEO wants to meet Southgate to discuss concerns

Qatar World Cup CEO wants to meet Southgate to discuss concerns
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - International Friendly - England v Ivory Coast - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - March 29, 2022 England manager Gareth Southgate before the match REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Qatar World Cup CEO wants to meet Southgate to discuss concerns
FILE PHOTO: Nasser Al Khater CEO, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 LLC speaks during an interview with the media in Doha, Qatar September 25, 2019. Picture taken September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
31 Mar 2022 10:35AM (Updated: 31 Mar 2022 10:35AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Qatar World Cup chief executive Nasser Al-Khater has called for a meeting with Gareth Southgate after the England manager said he is unhappy some fans will not feel safe travelling to the event due to concerns over human rights issues in the country.

Homosexuality is illegal in the Gulf state and there is also unease over women's rights, while a report by Amnesty International found that thousands of migrant workers in the country were being exploited, which Qatar has denied.

Southgate said this month it was a "great shame" there were issues stopping fans going to the World Cup, highlighting the rights of women and the LGBTQ+ community.

"Somebody with a lot of influence, such as Southgate, somebody with a big audience that listens to what he says, ought to pick his words very carefully," Al-Khater told Sky Sports on Wednesday.

"And I think that before making statements like that, when it comes to the workers, he needs to come here and speak to workers and understand what workers get out of being here."

The World Cup draw is set to be held in Doha on Friday and Al-Khater said he wanted the opportunity to discuss the issues with Southgate.

"... so I look forward to welcoming him here, I look forward to meeting him at the draw and he can listen to my opinion, he does not have to believe it, but at least he needs to go that far to understand different opinions and different cultures," he added.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us