'Doha's a building site': Roadworks, traffic jams one year from World Cup

DOHA: Exactly one year before it hosts the football World Cup, Doha is crisscrossed with trenches and snarled with traffic as officials race to install a vital feature - adequate drainage.

Rainstorms are rare but paralysing in the Qatari capital, often causing flooding that leads to gridlock. With 1.2 million fans expected next year, such disruption is to be avoided at all costs.

For taxi driver Mohamed, squeezing past construction sites in the downtown West Bay business district, the roadworks are a headache that he and his passengers could do without.

"They weren't thinking 20 years ago when they did this (drainage system)," he said. "Customers don't like waiting."

Cruising down the corniche, an arcing highway with West Bay views, is usually a Doha highlight, but now, with excavations and gaggles of workmen, the city's main artery is strangled.

Journey times have multiplied and in the evening rush hour, cars sit in a giant traffic jam. Frustrations have bubbled over into rare criticism of officials on social media.

"Doha has become a building site, we're driving in the middle of roadworks. And this is going to go on right up to the World Cup" next November and December, said a young Qatari.

Annual rainfall is only about 75mm in the city, but scenes of flooding are not unknown, with cars semi-submerged, tunnels blocked and residents enjoying impromptu watersports.

"Many of Doha's roads were built without proper drainage, so whenever it rained it flooded," said a source briefed on the construction efforts. "They are now rushing to install drainage, even on roads that were finished."