Big sustainability push as Qatar targets first net-zero emissions World Cup

There are plans to have it rebuilt in Uruguay if the South American nation's bid for the 2030 World Cup is successful.

Uruguay is part of a joint bid, along with Argentina, Chile and Paraguay, to host the 2030 edition.

Ms Bodour Al-Meer, sustainability executive director of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, said Qatar aims to use the tournament as a catalyst for positive change and to accelerate its national development goals through its sustainability programme.

“Our sustainability programme is the first ever joint sustainability programme between the (World Cup) host country and FIFA. It is totally aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030 as well as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,” she said.

The Qatar National Vision 2030 outlines the Middle Eastern country’s sustainable development targets to be achieved by the end of this decade.

FIFA has its own set of sustainability goals by 2030, and some breakthroughs in Qatar could pave the way to achieving them.

OFFSETTING EMISSIONS

For the millions of fans heading to Qatar to catch their favourite footballing stars in action, air travel remains the transport of choice. This makes up more than half of carbon emissions.

Offsetting the carbon footprint will take about two years beyond the tournament, for the country to prove that the World Cup has indeed achieved its net-zero targets.