Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Qatari investors set to bid for Manchester United - Daily Mail
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Qatari investors set to bid for Manchester United - Daily Mail

Qatari investors set to bid for Manchester United - Daily Mail

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - March 12, 2022 General view of the corner flag inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

08 Feb 2023 11:36AM (Updated: 08 Feb 2023 11:36AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Qatari investors are planning to make a huge bid to buy Premier League club Manchester United, the Daily Mail newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

The report described the investors as "a group of private, high-wealth individuals" from Qatar, which hosted the 2022 World Cup.

Reuters has contacted Manchester United for comment.

Jim Ratcliffe's company INEOS formally entered the bidding process to buy United last month after the club's U.S. owners, the Glazer family, said in November they had begun looking at options including new investment or a potential sale.

Bloomberg News reported last month that Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), which owns Paris St Germain, was considering either a total takeover or a stake in Manchester United or their rivals Liverpool.

United fans have been clamouring for a change of ownership and the Glazers have been the target of intense criticism as the team last won silverware back in 2017, lifting the Europa League and League Cup trophies.

In April, thousands protested outside Old Trafford, lighting flares and singing songs demanding the Glazers "get out of the club".

United's net debt, another bone of contention among fans, had grown to 515 million pounds ($620.42 million) by September.

The team, managed by Erik ten Hag, are third in the league on 42 points after 21 games, three points behind Manchester City but eight adrift of leaders Arsenal, who have played a game less.

($1 = 0.8301 pounds)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.