Qatar's Al-Sadd draw as Ronaldo-less Al-Nassr held in Asian Champions League

Abdullah Al-Yazidi earned Qatar's Al-Sadd a 1-1 draw with Al-Wasl in Dubai in the first leg of their Asian Champions League Elite last 16 clash on Monday as Al-Nassr, missing Cristiano Ronaldo, were held to a 0-0 draw by Iran's Esteghlal in Tehran.

The side from the United Arab Emirates took the lead when the Al-Sadd defence failed to clear a third-minute corner that was delivered deep into the penalty area by Nicolas Gimenez and captain Ali Saleh struck beyond Meshaal Barsham.

Saleh should have doubled his side's advantage, only to shoot high over the bar from four yards out, and Rafa Mujica's strike into the turf at the other end bounced up to thump the crossbar in first-half injury time.

The visitors managed to pull level through Al-Yazidi in the 68th minute, the substitute steering his header past Khaled A-Senaani from Akram Afif's inviting in-swinging cross on the left.

Fabio Lima headed against the Al-Sadd cross bar with 16 minutes remaining to leave the tie evenly poised ahead of next week's second leg.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, did not travel to the Azadi Stadium with Al-Nassr but his Saudi Pro League side made a positive start as Marcelo Brozovic shot narrowly wide after barely five minutes.

Jhon Duran went closer 14 minutes later when the Colombian striker's attempt was blocked by goalkeeper Hossein Hosseini and Ayman Yahya's follow-up was headed off the line by central defender Rouzbeh Chesmi.

Ramin Rezaeian's header was just off target for the home side following the interval while Duran tormented the Esteghlal defence, hitting the post from a tight angle having evaded Hosseini with little over 20 minutes remaining.

Esteghlal's Kyrgyzstan international striker Joel Kojo nodded narrowly wide in the dying moments to leave the tie in the balance ahead of the return in Riyadh next Monday.