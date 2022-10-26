Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Qatar's beIN Sports picks Saudi firm as exclusive advertising partner
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Qatar's beIN Sports picks Saudi firm as exclusive advertising partner

Qatar's beIN Sports picks Saudi firm as exclusive advertising partner

FILE PHOTO: A view of the beIN Sports studio that will be hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup is seen in Doha, Qatar October 16, 2018. Picture taken October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon

26 Oct 2022 08:02PM (Updated: 26 Oct 2022 10:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DOHA : Qatar-based beIN, a sports broadcaster that was banned in Saudi Arabia until last year, said on Wednesday it had chosen a Saudi firm as its exclusive advertising partner in the Middle East and North Africa in a deal that a source put at some $150 million.

BeIN Sports said in a statement it had signed an agreement with Riyadh-based media representation firm SMC MC for all its channels and including coverage of the soccer World Cup, of which Qatar is the 2022 host.

"The deal is in the region of $150 million," a source familiar with beIN told Reuters.

The deal comes nearly two years after Saudi Arabia and three other Arab states announced an end to a dispute with Qatar that had seen the four nations sever political, trade and travel ties with Doha.

The row played out at the World Trade Organisation (WTO), where Qatar filed a complaint against Saudi Arabia for blocking beIN from broadcasting in the kingdom and refusing to take effective action against alleged piracy of beIN's content, which Riyadh denied.

The two countries in January notified the WTO that they were mutually suspending remaining requests before its dispute resolution body.

In a sign of further strengthening of Qatari-Saudi ties, the source told Reuters that Saudi equity firms and U.S. investors were considering an investment in beIN. Bloomberg earlier this month reported that Saudi wealth fund PIF had shown interest in beIN.

BeIN Sports is the official broadcaster of the 2022 soccer World Cup in most countries in the Middle East and North Africa, and also in France.

Last year, Saudi Arabia lifted its ban on beIN, removing a key obstacle in the way of the PIF's takeover of English Premier League soccer club Newcastle United.

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Competition had, in 2020, cancelled the licence of the broadcaster, which had been barred in the kingdom since mid-2017 when the Gulf dispute erupted. It was resolved in January 2021.

The Saudi national team is set to play in the World Cup, which kicks off Nov. 20 in Doha. Tens of thousands of Saudi fans are expected to visit Qatar during the month-long tournament.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.