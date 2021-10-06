Logo
Qatar's beIN Sports says Saudi Arabia will soon lift ban
Qatar's beIN Sports says Saudi Arabia will soon lift ban

FILE PHOTO: Egyptian clients wait at one of the outlets of Qatari-funded beIN Sports channel in Cairo, Egypt June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

06 Oct 2021 09:19PM (Updated: 06 Oct 2021 09:16PM)
DUBAI : Qatar-based beIN Sports said on Wednesday Saudi Arabia will soon lift a ban on the broadcaster, which was the TV channel's "singular objection" to the takeover of Premier League's Newcastle United by the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund (PIF).

It said in a statement that it has been approached by Riyadh to settle legal cases, including a US$1 billion investment arbitration.

The Saudi government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

