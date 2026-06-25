Logo
Logo

Sport

Qatar's Madibo given five-match ban for tackle that injured Canada's Kone
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Qatar's Madibo given five-match ban for tackle that injured Canada's Kone

Qatar's Madibo given five-match ban for tackle that injured Canada's Kone
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group B - Canada v Qatar - BC Place, Vancouver, Canada - June 18, 2026 Qatar's Assim Madibo fouls Canada's Ismael Kone before he s shown a red card REUTERS/Albert Gea
Qatar's Madibo given five-match ban for tackle that injured Canada's Kone
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group B - Canada v Qatar - BC Place, Vancouver, Canada - June 18, 2026 Canada's Richie Laryea shouts at Qatar's Assim Madibo after his challenge that injured Canada's Ismael Kone REUTERS/Lee Smith
Qatar's Madibo given five-match ban for tackle that injured Canada's Kone
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group B - Canada v Qatar - BC Place, Vancouver, Canada - June 18, 2026 Qatar's Assim Madibo walks off the pitch after being shown a red card for a foul on Canada's Ismael Kone which resulted in a serious injury REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
25 Jun 2026 01:50AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEATTLE, June 24 : Qatar midfielder Assim Madibo has been given a five-match ban after receiving a red card for a tackle which seriously injured Canada midfielder Ismael Kone, FIFA said on Wednesday.

Qatar suffered a heavy 6-0 defeat by Canada in their second Group B game, during which Kone sustained a broken leg following a clumsy second-half tackle from Madibo.

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee imposed a five-match suspension for serious foul play, a decision which is subject to appeal to the FIFA Appeal Committee.

Kone has undergone surgery and Madibo and Qatar's sports minister visited him in hospital to check on his health, the Qatar Football Association said.

Qatar play their final group match against Bosnia and Herzegovina later on Wednesday and co-hosts Canada take on Switzerland.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement