'This was a special one': Golds for Quah siblings as they pair up and shine for Singapore at SEA Games

PHNOM PENH: At the SEA Games, Quah Jing Wen and Quah Ting Wen have competed against each other, competed in relays alongside each other, but another slice of Games history was made on Tuesday (May 9) as both of them combined with brother Quah Zheng Wen to clinch gold.

At the Morodok Techo Aquatics Centre in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, the trio, along with debutant Nicholas Mahabir won the 4x100m mixed medley relay with a time of 3:51.72. According to the Singapore Swimming Association, the time is a new national record.

This is also the first time the event has featured at the Games.

"This was a special one because I always swim relays with my sister but not with my brother," said Jing Wen after the race.

"I don't know how many more times we can do this and be in a race together, so ... I am trying to treasure every moment I can," added Ting Wen.