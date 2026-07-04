Qualifier Krueger celebrates July 4 with Wimbledon victory

LONDON, July 4 : Qualifier Ashlyn Krueger celebrated American Independence Day on Saturday with a comprehensive 6-3 6-2 victory over Ukraine's Daria Snigur in Wimbledon's third round.

Krueger, ranked a lowly 102 in the world, was one of eight American singles players working hard in southwest London on the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, while their compatriots at home enjoyed a day off with festivities and fireworks.

Emma Navarro, the 23rd seed, did not fare so well against her Ukrainian opponent, however, beaten 6-2 4-6 6-1 by 12th seed Marta Kostyuk.

And in the men's draw 23-year-old Zachary Svajda, on his Wimbledon debut managed to take a set off fifth seeded Australian Alex de Minaur before bowing out 6-2 5-7 6-2 6-4.

The Wimbledon crowds were anticipating the appearance of two of the most successful American players - Venus and Serena Williams - due on court later on Saturday in the doubles against Colombia's Camila Osorio and Solana Sierra of Argentina.

The sisters, now aged 46 and 44, last played doubles together at the 2022 U.S. Open. They won six Wimbledon titles between 2000 and 2016 among 22 titles and three Olympic gold medals.