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Quansah, James absent from England training before World Cup last-32 match
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Quansah, James absent from England training before World Cup last-32 match

Quansah, James absent from England training before World Cup last-32 match
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group L - Panama v England - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - June 27, 2026 England's Reece James arrives at the stadium before the match REUTERS/Mike Segar
Quansah, James absent from England training before World Cup last-32 match
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - England Training - Swope Soccer Village, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. - June 18, 2026 England's Jarell Quansah during training IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Kylie Graham
01 Jul 2026 12:52AM
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KANSAS CITY, Missouri, June 30 : England defenders Jarell Quansah and Reece James missed training on Tuesday ahead of their World Cup round-of-32 clash with Democratic Reublic of Congo, leaving manager Thomas Tuchel facing defensive concerns before Wednesday's knockout match.

Quansah is struggling with an ankle injury he suffered during England's 2-0 win over Panama in their final group game on Saturday, while James was sidelined for that game after hurting his hamstring in a 0-0 draw with Ghana in their previous game.

Both are following individual training programmes, England's Football Association said.

The absence of both players from Tuesday's session is a blow for England, whose defensive frailties have been a concern in the tournament.

Source: Reuters
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