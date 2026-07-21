Quartararo to join Honda in 2027

July 21 : Former MotoGP champion Fabio Quartararo will race for Honda's factory team in the 2027 season after signing a two-year deal, the manufacturer announced on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Frenchman joined Yamaha in 2019 and enjoyed the most successful spell of his career, claiming 11 race wins and 32 podium finishes, while also securing the MotoGP world championship in 2021.

He will leave Yamaha at the end of the 2026 season and is 14th in the riders' standings.

"Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) are pleased to announce the signing of Fabio Quartararo for the 2027 and 2028 MotoGP world championship seasons," Honda said in a statement.

"Quartararo will race for the factory Honda HRC team as the 850cc era of MotoGP begins from 2027."