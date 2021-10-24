Logo
Quartararo wins maiden MotoGP title as Bagnaia crashes
FILE PHOTO: MotoGP - Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Qualifying - Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Misano, Italy - October 23, 2021 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP's Fabio Quartararo during qualifying REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

24 Oct 2021 08:54PM (Updated: 24 Oct 2021 08:57PM)
Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo became the first Frenchman to win the MotoGP world championship following a fourth-placed finish in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday as his closest title contender Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati crashed.

Pole sitter Bagnaia was leading Ducati's home race when he crashed with five laps to go, handing Honda's Marc Marquez the race victory and the world title to Quartararo who has an unassailable lead in the standings with two races left.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, Editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

