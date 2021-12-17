Quarter of EFL players do not intend to get COVID-19 vaccine

The English Football League (EFL) said 25per cent of its players from its 72 clubs do not intend to get vaccinated against COVID-19 even as outbreaks at several clubs forced the soccer governing body to postpone fixtures across divisions.

With the top flight Premier League reeling from coronavirus enforced postponements, Championship, League One and League Two matches have also been called off amid a surge in cases while training grounds have been shut to curb the spread of the virus.

Britain reported a record 88,376 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday as the Omicron variant takes hold.

The government has pledged to offer booster vaccinations to all adults by the end of the year to try to stem the tide but some players are hesitant.

The latest vaccine data collated for November has shown that 75per cent of players across the EFL were either fully vaccinated, have had a single jab or intend to be vaccinated, the EFL said.

Double vaccinated players total 59per cent, 16per cent are set to get the jab, while 25per cent of players currently do not intend to get a vaccine, it said.

The Premier League's most recent data on vaccination levels of players in mid-October found that 81per cent of players had received at least one vaccination dose with 68per cent double vaccinated.

"The EFL is encouraging all eligible players and staff to get fully vaccinated and a booster jab to help protect colleagues and minimise the risk of fixtures being postponed," the EFL said in a statement.

The EFL said they are implementing a "regime of enhanced training ground protocols" which include a daily screening programme of testing.

European soccer body UEFA has also launched an information campaign to encourage players to get their vaccinations.

EFL medical adviser Richard Higgins urged players to get fully vaccinated and obtain the booster jab if eligible.

"We know that getting double jabbed and boosted now will reduce the risk of getting seriously ill or dying from COVID-19, reduce the risk of catching or spreading COVID-19 amongst team mates and loved ones, while helping protect against COVID-19 variants including Omicron," he said.

