Queiroz steps down as Ghana coach after three months in charge

July 5 : Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz has stepped down after three months in charge following the Black Stars' World Cup campaign which ended in the round of 32, he said on Sunday.

The 73-year-old, managing at his fifth consecutive World Cup, took charge in April, replacing Otto Addo, who parted ways with Ghana 72 days before the tournament.

"I leave this journey with pride in what we achieved, but also with the healthy dissatisfaction of those who always wanted more. Reaching a higher level should never be the destination—it should be the beginning of even greater ambitions," Queiroz posted on Instagram.

Ghana beat Panama and drew with England before losing to Croatia to finish third in Group L and advance as one of the eight best third-placed teams. They lost 1-0 to Colombia in the first knockout round.

The former Iran, Portugal and Egypt coach led Ghana in one friendly before the World Cup.