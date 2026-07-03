Queiroz's Colombia past takes centre stage before World Cup clash

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, July 2 : Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz sought on Thursday to play down questions about his turbulent exit from Colombia as his spell in charge of the South American side became a major talking point ahead of their round of 32 meeting at the World Cup.

Queiroz, who coached Colombia from 2019 to 2020, will face many of the players he once managed, including captain James Rodriguez and Bayern Munich forward Luis Diaz, as he attempts to guide Ghana to an upset victory.

The Portuguese coach led Colombia to the quarter-finals of the 2019 Copa America, where they were eliminated by Chile in a penalty shootout. He left the team the following year after heavy World Cup qualifying defeats by Uruguay and Ecuador.

Asked about suggestions in Colombian media that he had not enjoyed a good relationship with some senior players, including Rodriguez, Queiroz dismissed the notion.

"I don't have that view that you do," he said when questioned about claims that Colombia players had disagreed with some of his decisions.

"I can say that I truly enjoyed and loved my work with the Colombian team," Queiroz added, recalling the difficulties of coaching during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Portuguese coach said his familiarity with Colombia's squad could prove useful. Most of Colombia's expected starters were managed by Queiroz during his tenure, giving the 73-year-old a rare insight into the opposition.

"I know the players in Colombia quite well," said Queiroz, who is appearing at his fifth World Cup as a coach.

"We have to study the current Colombian squad, and not what was in place at another time. Of course we are very well aware of all the qualities that these players have."

Looking ahead to Friday's match, Queiroz said Ghana needed to impose their own style while also finding weak links the South American side might have, adding that there was no margin for errors in a knockout match.

"Colombia are not perfect. A good team, not perfect. We are a great team, we are not perfect. ... It is going to be a great game regardless of the result," Queiroz said. "The Black Stars, we need to shine tomorrow."