Quesada frustrated by Italy defeat to All Blacks but sees improvement

TURIN, Italy : Italy coach Gonzalo Quesada was impressed with his side's defensive work in their battling defeat by New Zealand on Saturday, but was left frustrated by their attacking effort and mistakes.

It was a much improved Italian performance after their heavy loss to Argentina and struggling comeback win over Georgia, but they ultimately fell short against the All Blacks, losing 29-11.

"The attitude of the boys who kept us in the game against the All Blacks and put in a lot of passion, a lot of desire, was very positive," Quesada said.

"We made many handling mistakes which didn't allow us to attack a little more.

"With a little more quality possession we would have had the chance to show what we are capable of in attack, but there has certainly been an improvement in the three games this autumn."

While Italy impressed in what had been expected to be another humbling loss at the hands of the All Blacks, Quesada still sees room for improvement.

"There is still a lot of work to be more precise," Quesada said.

"In defence a good game, good strategic management but we were not able to play much in attack. Today the only chances we had in the opponent's 22 were through the drive, which was not the best weapon to use against them.

"I'm a bit frustrated that we couldn't play a bit more with the ball and try to put them under pressure with quality possessions, but the balance is that there has been an improvement."