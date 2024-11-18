Quesada looks at positives after Italy grind out ugly win over Georgia

Italy made life difficult for themselves against Georgia, but bounced back in the second half to claim victory on Sunday, and coach Gonzalo Quesada was content to win a scrappy game even if it didn't quite go according to plan.

Georgia held a 17-6 lead heading into the break, going over for two tries on the rare occasions they managed to make it into Italy's 22, while they held firm when the home side challenged under their posts.

"Georgia played a good game, strong in defence and, with two chances to score, they did," Quesada told reporters.

"Well done to them, but we were also not good on those occasions in the first half."

Italy continued to struggle in the second half, coming back into the game thanks to a penalty try, but they did manage to keep Georgia scoreless after the break, finally making their possession count in a 20-17 win.

"I'll take the positives of having managed to win despite the difficulties we got ourselves into, to take back control even in the ugly games," Quesada said.

"However, this was not the plan we had prepared, and this will have to be worked on. We can't dominate possession and territory and still get into difficulties.

"We want to have a game plan devoted to attack, to do so we must be ready to alternate ball in hand play with a kicking game. In the Six Nations and also in the summer test matches we were able to express it better on the pitch."

Italy were dealt an early blow when they lost captain Michele Lamaro to injury after only two minutes, and the flanker is now a doubt for their final Autumn Series test against New Zealand on Saturday.

"We know that Michele has a shoulder injury, but we don't know exactly what it is yet," Quesada said.

"However, he left because he couldn't play, so he may have to sit it out for a few weeks."