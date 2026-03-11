Logo
Logo

Sport

Quick-witted wife saves India's World Cup hero's train ruse
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Quick-witted wife saves India's World Cup hero's train ruse

Quick-witted wife saves India's World Cup hero's train ruse

Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 - Semi Final - India v England - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - March 5, 2026 India's Shivam Dube in action REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

11 Mar 2026 03:55PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW DELHI, March 11 : India's Twenty20 World Cup hero Shivam Dube thought a train ride in disguise would keep him incognito - until a ticket-checker yelled his name. 

But just when Dube feared his ruse would fall apart, his quick-witted wife saved the day for the 32-year-old.

Dube planned to return home soon after India won the World Cup, beating New Zealand in the final in Ahmedabad on Sunday to be with his four-year-old son and two-year-old daughter.

With all flights to Mumbai fully booked on Monday, Dube decided to travel by train along with his wife Anjum and a friend despite the risks of getting identified and mobbed.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"There was no flight available, so I decided to take a train from Ahmedabad early in the morning to Mumbai," the all-rounder told the Indian Express newspaper.

"I wore a cap, a mask, and a full-sleeved t-shirt."

While his companions boarded first, Dube slipped on at the last moment, made for his coach and climbed to the top berth, hoping for a quiet eight-hour ride.

He, however, had his heart in his mouth when the ticket-checker walked in and inquired loudly if the Shivam Dube among passengers was the famous cricketer.

Anjum quickly stepped in saying: "No, no. How can he be here?"

Dube eventually had to seek police help before he got down in Mumbai, though.

"They thought I was landing at the airport, but were surprised when I told them that I was travelling by train," he told the paper.

"I was provided a police escort so things were easy and the exit was smooth."

Cricketers enjoy rock-star-like status in India, where the game is considered something of a religion.

The game further cemented its popularity in the world's most populous nation on Sunday when India became the first team to win three men's T20 World Cup titles.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement