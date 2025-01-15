Quickfire goals help Milan earn 2-1 comeback win at Como

COMO, Italy : AC Milan came from a goal down to secure a 2-1 win at Como in Serie A on Tuesday, with defender Theo Hernandez and forward Rafael Leao scoring in the second half.

Como shocked Milan on the hour when new signing Assane Diao's low shot inside the near post beat Milan keeper Mike Maignan.

Hernandez levelled for Milan in the 71st minute with a volley from close range before Leao lobbed Como keeper Jean Butez to put the visitors in front five minutes later.

Milan provisionally moved up to seventh on 31 points. Cesc Fabregas's Como side are 16th with 19 points.