Quinones and Jimenez fire Mexico to opening World Cup win over nine-man South Africa

MEXICO CITY, June 11 : Mexico's Julian Quinones unleashed a spectacular strike and Raul Jimenez scored a header as the co-hosts beat nine-man South Africa 2-0 in their World Cup Group A opener at Estadio Azteca on Thursday, in a match where three players were sent off.

Quinones opened the scoring early after Sphephelo Sithole's defensive error allowed Erik Lira to recover possession and set up the forward, whose powerful finish sent the home crowd wild under cloudy skies in Mexico City.

South Africa's task became harder five minutes after the break when Sithole was sent off for a foul on Brian Gutierrez, although Jimenez failed to make the resulting free kick count. The striker made amends in the 67th minute, heading in Mexico's second at the far post.

Midfielder Themba Zwane was shown a red card for violent conduct in the 84th minute as South Africa finished with nine men, while Mexico defender Cesar Montes was also sent off for a foul in stoppage time. Mexico face South Korea in Guadalajara on Thursday, while South Africa play the Czech Republic.