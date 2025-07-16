R&A discussed Turnberry British Open with Trump's son

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland :R&A officials met with the son of U.S. President Donald Trump this year to discuss the possibility of golf's British Open returning to Turnberry, R&A Chief Executive Mark Darbon said on Wednesday.

The Scottish course last staged the tournament in 2009, five years before Trump bought the resort.

Logistical problems, however, have meant the Open cannot return there until improvements are made in the local transport infrastructure.

"I met a couple of months ago with Eric Trump and some of the leadership from the Trump golf organisation and from Turnberry. We had a really good discussion," Darbon said.

"I think they understand clearly where we're coming from. We talked through some of the challenges that we have, so we've got a good dialogue with them."

The 2009 Turnberry Open was attended by 120,000 spectators, compared with the 280,000 expected to watch this year's event in Portrush.

"I think we've been extremely clear on our position in respect of Turnberry," Darbon said.

"We love the golf course but we've got some big logistical challenges there. We've got some work to do on the road, rail and accommodation infrastructure around Turnberry."

Discussions with the British government about Turnberry are also taking place.

"We have an ongoing dialogue with the UK government given that we're a major event that creates significant value into the UK economy," he said.

"I think this week's event will generate 210 million pounds ($280.79 million) of economic impact for the region which is fantastic."

($1 = 0.7479 pounds)