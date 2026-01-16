Rabiot double lifts Milan after early scare at Como

COMO, Italy, Jan 15 : AC Milan came from behind to earn a 3-1 victory at Como on Thursday, with Adrien Rabiot scoring twice to keep the away side in the Serie A title race.

Milan are second in the standings on 43 points, three behind rivals Inter Milan and three clear of Napoli in third, while Como are sixth with 34 points.

Como made the brighter start and took the lead after 10 minutes when Marc-Oliver Kempf rose to head home a corner.

Despite the hosts controlling much of the first half, Milan struck in stoppage time as Christopher Nkunku calmly converted from the penalty spot after Kempf was penalised for pushing Rabiot.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan produced a series of strong saves to keep Como at bay after the break before Milan took the lead in the 55th minute when Rabiot knocked the ball in from close range.

Como were denied an equaliser as Nico Paz saw his effort from outside the box crash against the crossbar. Milan then sealed the win two minutes from time when Rabiot caught the Como defence off guard with a low strike from distance that crept into the bottom corner.

“This was a team victory, we showed our mentality,” Rabiot told DAZN after being named Man of the Match.

"We suffered a lot in the first half, but we talked during the break, came out with a different mentality, we all came out fighting for the three points.

"We gave something extra and I am very happy to score two goals, obviously, but above all I’m pleased with the mentality of the team."

While Rabiot provided the goals, another Frenchman, goalkeeper Maignan, made his mark with a string of crucial saves.

"We knew that playing here would be difficult, we were well-prepared. We started a little sluggish and they scored, but we managed to keep the game open, and then all together started to play as a team," Maignan said.

"We know these are great nights for Milan with an atmosphere like this. We suffered, we used up a lot of energy and left it all on the field."