Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Rabiot, Upamecano doubtful for France clash against Morocco
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Rabiot, Upamecano doubtful for France clash against Morocco

Rabiot, Upamecano doubtful for France clash against Morocco

FILE PEOPLE: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - France Press Conference - Al Sadd SC Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 8, 2022 France's Dayot Upamecano during the press conference REUTERS/Paul Childs

13 Dec 2022 11:30PM (Updated: 13 Dec 2022 11:30PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Defender Dayot Upamecano and midfielder Adrien Rabiot are both doubtful for Wednesday's World Cup semi-final against Morocco after missing collective training on Tuesday.

Centre back Upamecano and Rabiot, who suffer from a cold, are on light training indoors, the French federation (FFF) said.

Upamecano had already missed Monday's training session.

Should they be ruled out, Ibrahima Konate would start at centre back while Youssouf Fofana would be expected to be alongside Antoine Griezmann and Aurelien Tchouameni in midfield.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.