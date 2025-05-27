Race favourite Roglic abandons Giro d'Italia

Slovenian Primoz Roglic has abandoned the Giro d'Italia after suffering another crash in treacherous conditions during a rain-hit stage 16 on Tuesday.

The 2023 winner was caught in a crash on a downhill section alongside Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz.

"The Ecuadorian made it back to the peloton, but the Slovenian has left la Corsa Rosa. Speedy recovery, Roglic," the Giro d'Italia posted on social media platform X.

Roglic's title bid had suffered a major blow after a crash on Saturday, which was his third in a week.

Red Bull–Bora–Hansgrohe's sports director Christian Pomer had said Roglic could be withdrawn from the Giro d'Italia, having struggled to recover from injuries sustained in multiple crashes.

The absence of reigning champion Tadej Pogacar and Dane Jonas Vingegaard meant Roglic was favourite for the title and to become the oldest winner of the Giro.

Italian Alessio Martinelli of VF Group–Bardiani–CSF–Faizane also crashed after sliding off the road at a corner.

"Martinelli, the victim of a fall, was transported to hospital. He is currently conscious and his condition is stable. Further updates on his condition will be announced later today," his team posted on social media platform X.

Stage 16 is a 203km-ride from Piazzola sul Brenta to San Valentino.