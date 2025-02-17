Racial abuse halts Athletic Bilbao's LaLiga match at Espanyol

Athletic Bilbao's LaLiga game at Espanyol was temporarily halted after visiting striker Inaki Williams reported alleged racist abuse towards teammate Maroan Sannadi in Sunday's 1-1 draw.

The incident occurred in the first half when Williams told referee Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez that Espanyol fans had hurled racial abuse at Sannadi, whose parents are Moroccan.

The game was stopped in the 16th minute when the referee discussed the issue with the two captains and match delegate.

"It should be remembered that legislation on the prevention of violence in sport prohibits and sanctions active participation in violent, xenophobic, homophobic or racist acts," said a message on the stadium screen condemning racism.

Spanish media reported that the match was halted for three minutes as part of the anti-racism protocol, and announcements were made asking the crowd to stop chanting. The referee warned that he would stop the game if the incident was repeated.

After the game resumed, Espanyol's Roberto Fernandez scored in the 62nd minute and Oihan Sancet equalised in the 77th.

Espanyol and Athletic condemned the abuse on Sunday.

Clubs and players have been outspoken on the issue, with Real Madrid striker Vinicius Jr saying in September that Spain should be stripped of its right to host the 2030 World Cup unless significant progress is made to tackle racism.

The Spanish Football Federation and LaLiga have taken steps to tackle a rise in racist abuse, including partial stadium closures.