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Racing Bulls confirm Lawson and Lindblad for 2027
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Racing Bulls confirm Lawson and Lindblad for 2027

Racing Bulls confirm Lawson and Lindblad for 2027
Formula One F1 - Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, Sao Paulo, Brazil - November 7, 2026 Red Bull's Liam Lawson in action during qualifying REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Racing Bulls confirm Lawson and Lindblad for 2027
Formula One F1 - Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, Sao Paulo, Brazil - November 7, 2026 RB's Arvid Lindblad in action during qualifying REUTERS/Jean Carniel
Racing Bulls confirm Lawson and Lindblad for 2027
Formula One F1 - Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, Sao Paulo, Brazil - November 6, 2026 RB's Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad ahead of practice REUTERS/Adriano Machado
12 Nov 2026 07:20PM
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Nov 12 : New Zealand's Liam Lawson and Britain's Arvid Lindblad will continue with Racing Bulls next season, the Red Bull-owned Formula One team said on Thursday.

The announcement ends speculation about Lawson's future with the team.

"I have no doubt that this is the best driver line-up for us, bringing a strong combination of experience and ambition," said team principal Alan Permane in a statement.

Lawson has scored 75 of Racing Bulls' 114 points in 20 races so far this season, with the team currently fifth overall. His place was uncertain, however, with 19-year-old Bulgarian junior driver Nikola Tsolov also linked to the seat.

Source: Reuters
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