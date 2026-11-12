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Racing Bulls confirm Lawson and Lindblad for 2027
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Racing Bulls confirm Lawson and Lindblad for 2027

Racing Bulls confirm Lawson and Lindblad for 2027
Formula One F1 - Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, Sao Paulo, Brazil - November 7, 2026 Red Bull's Liam Lawson in action during qualifying REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Racing Bulls confirm Lawson and Lindblad for 2027
Formula One F1 - Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, Sao Paulo, Brazil - November 7, 2026 RB's Arvid Lindblad in action during qualifying REUTERS/Jean Carniel
Racing Bulls confirm Lawson and Lindblad for 2027
Formula One F1 - Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, Sao Paulo, Brazil - November 6, 2026 RB's Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad ahead of practice REUTERS/Adriano Machado
12 Nov 2026 07:20PM (Updated: 12 Nov 2026 08:30PM)
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Nov 12 : New Zealand's Liam Lawson and Britain's Arvid Lindblad will continue with Racing Bulls next season, the Red Bull-owned Formula One team said on Thursday.

The announcement ends speculation about Lawson's future.

"I have no doubt that this is the best driver lineup for us, bringing a strong combination of experience and ambition," said team principal Alan Permane in a statement.

Lawson has scored 75 of Racing Bulls' 114 points so far this season, with the team fifth overall. His place was uncertain, however, with 19-year-old Bulgarian junior driver Nikola Tsolov also linked to the seat.

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"We’ve had a brilliant season together and the team has worked very hard to produce a fast car, which I’ve loved driving," said Lawson.

"It feels great to be part of a historic season for the team as we continue our fight for P5 in the Constructors' Championship ... I’m looking forward to carrying this moment forward with Arvid through to 2027; we’re building something super positive and I’m excited by what we can achieve together.”

Lawson came seventh in Brazil last Sunday, his 15th scoring finish in 20 races, to confirm his status as the best of the midfield drivers. Three of his races were for Red Bull as a stand-in for injured Frenchman Isack Hadjar.

The Kiwi had started last season at Red Bull but lasted only two races before being replaced by Yuki Tsunoda and dropped back to Racing Bulls.

That left the 24-year-old's future in doubt, with the second Red Bull team seen as a stepping stone to the championship-winning main one and a place for bringing on young talent.

Lindblad made his race debut this season as the sole rookie from the start in Australia and has impressed with his results.

Source: Reuters
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