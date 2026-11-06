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Racing Bulls F1 principal Permane handed contract extension to 2031
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Racing Bulls F1 principal Permane handed contract extension to 2031

Racing Bulls F1 principal Permane handed contract extension to 2031

Formula One F1 - Canadian Grand Prix - Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Quebec, Canada - May 22, 2026 RB team principal Alan Permane during a press conference ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

06 Nov 2026 07:17PM
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Nov 6 : Racing Bulls principal Alan Permane has signed a contract extension through to the end of 2031, the Red Bull-owned Formula One team said on Friday.

Racing Bulls are currently heading for the team's best finish to a season, in fifth place and 39 points clear of sixth-placed Alpine, with four races remaining including Sunday's Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil.

• Permane joined as racing director in January 2024 after 34 years at Enstone with the team that is now Renault-owned Alpine. He took the principal position in July 2025 after Laurent Mekies took over from Christian Horner at Red Bull.

• The Italy-based team finished sixth overall last year.

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• Red Bull last month extended Mekies' contract to the end of 2031.

• Racing Bulls have yet to confirm their 2027 driver lineup. British rookie Arvid Lindblad and New Zealander Liam Lawson are the current pairing.

Source: Reuters
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