Motor racing: Zandvoort turns orange in expectation of Verstappen win
General view of the drivers parade before the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix race at Zandvoort, Netherlands, Sep 5, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Piroschka Van De Wouw)

05 Sep 2021 07:49PM (Updated: 05 Sep 2021 08:00PM)
ZANDVOORT, Netherlands: Stands filled early at the Zandvoort circuit on Sunday (Sep 5) as 70,000 Dutch race fans seemed to expect nothing less than victory for local hero Max Verstappen in the first Dutch grand prix in 36 years.

A sea of orange and red-blue-and-white coloured the stands at the seaside track three hours before the race, with fans excited to see Verstappen take on his main rival Lewis Hamilton from pole position.

"It's great to be able to see Verstappen so close to home", a fan who made the 30km trip from his home in Roelofarendsveen largely by bicycle said.

"If he makes it through the first corner, I think he'll win today. And then he has a real chance at the overall championship."

Source: Reuters/ng

