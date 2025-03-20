Racing Louisville F Bethany Balcer taking a break

Racing Louisville's Bethany Balcer announced Wednesday that she is taking a break from soccer to focus on herself.

"I've always preached that when soccer is no longer fun, and you don't find joy in doing it, something needs to change," the 28-year-old forward posted on Instagram.

Balcer has scored 42 goals during her NWSL career with the Seattle Reign (2019-24) and Racing Louisville (2024). She was the league's 2019 Rookie of the Year and helped the Reign win the NWSL Shield and The Women's Cup in 2022.

She was traded to Louisville on Aug. 19, 2024, in exchange for Jaelin Howell and $50,000 in allocation money.

Balcer has been a vocal advocate of the need to take care of one's mental health throughout her career, but said she hasn't "been listening to myself for a while."

"The last year and a half I've found my identity slowing (sic) slipping away being consumed with soccer and being a professional athlete. I've been chasing things that are material, I've become bitter, and I've lost my love and joy for the game," she posted.

"While that is a sad thing to admit, I'm excited to focus on Beth outside of soccer, because it's more important than who Beth the soccer player is. In due time, I'm confident I'll return to the field with a new passion and energy for doing something I love. Until then, I'm gonna keep doing my best, for me."

Racing Louisville opened the NWSL season last Saturday with a 1-1 home draw against the North Carolina Courage. Balcer did not play.

-Field Level Media