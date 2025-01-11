Racing Louisville sign GK Jordyn Bloomer to new deal

Racing Louisville goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer agreed to a new two-year deal through the 2026 season on Friday.

Boomer, 27, has made three NWSL appearances over three seasons since joining the club, including two in last year's NWSL x Liga MXF Summer Cup.

She also spent time on loan with Australia's Western Sydney Wanderers, posting four clean sheets in 14 matches in 2022-23.

"Jordyn works hard every day, and we are really happy to have her back with us," Racing coach Bev Yanez said. "She pushes herself and those around her consistently."

Bloomer joined Racing as a second-round draft pick in 2022 out of Wisconsin, where she was a two-time Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year.

