Racing Louisville sign GK Jordyn Bloomer to new deal
Racing Louisville sign GK Jordyn Bloomer to new deal

FILE PHOTO: Nov 3, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Racing Louisville FC goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer (L) and defender Maddie Pokorny pose for a photo during the second half against San Diego Wave FC at Lynn Family Stadium. Mandatory Credit: EM Dash-Imagn Images/ File Photo

11 Jan 2025 12:56AM
Racing Louisville goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer agreed to a new two-year deal through the 2026 season on Friday.

Boomer, 27, has made three NWSL appearances over three seasons since joining the club, including two in last year's NWSL x Liga MXF Summer Cup.

She also spent time on loan with Australia's Western Sydney Wanderers, posting four clean sheets in 14 matches in 2022-23.

"Jordyn works hard every day, and we are really happy to have her back with us," Racing coach Bev Yanez said. "She pushes herself and those around her consistently."

Bloomer joined Racing as a second-round draft pick in 2022 out of Wisconsin, where she was a two-time Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

