Racing rise to second after 2-0 win over Boca Juniors

BUENOS AIRES : Luciano Vietto's early strike and Adrian Martinez's late header gave Racing Club a 2-0 home win over Boca Juniors in the Apertura tournament of the Argentine Primera Division on Saturday.

Racing, who were eighth in the standings, bounced back from last week’s 2-0 loss to Estudiantes, climbing to second in Group A on nine points. Boca languish in 11th place with five points after winning just one of their four games.

Winger Santiago Solari received the ball in midfield after a quick, chaotic throw-in by Gaston Martirena. He then crossed it to forward Vietto, who slotted home from close range.

Martinez sealed Racing's win in the 87th minute. Unmarked in the box, he headed in a rebound after Boca goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin had denied Maximiliano Salas' effort.