Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Radacanu battles past Kovinic at Indian Wells
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Radacanu battles past Kovinic at Indian Wells

Radacanu battles past Kovinic at Indian Wells
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 18, 2023 Britain's Emma Raducanu in action during her second round match against Coco Gauff of the U.S. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Radacanu battles past Kovinic at Indian Wells
FILE PHOTO: Aug 29, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Danka Kovinic (MNE) hits a backhand against Serena Williams (USA) (not pictured) on day one of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
10 Mar 2023 07:25AM (Updated: 10 Mar 2023 07:25AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

INDIAN WELLS, Ca. : Emma Raducanu rallied from a break down in both sets to beat Danka Kovinic 6-2 6-3 at Indian Wells on Thursday and get revenge on the Montenegrin who beat her at the 2022 Australian Open.

No one was quite sure what to expect from the 20-year-old Briton coming into the WTA 1000 tournament in the Southern California desert, even whether she would actually take the court.

The wrist injury that forced her to shut down her season early last year has reportedly been flaring up again and after she withdrew from a pre-tournament exhibition event, it appeared she might not compete at all.

But she walked on to the sun-soaked showpiece court to a loud ovation and after going 2-0 down, began to find the range with her forehand and sealed the 33-minute first set with a second service ace.

The story repeated in the second set where she again fell behind 2-0 before recovering to advance to the second round, where she will face Poland's Magda Linette.

"I'm happy I stuck in," Raducanu said in an on-court interview.

"Being a break down is difficult of course but I think mentally I just took it a point at a time."

She said she relished playing on what she called one of her favorite courts.

"I'm just so happy to have got through and hopefully play another match in front of you guys," she said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.