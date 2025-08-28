Raducanu backs Alcaraz's bold new cut at US Open

NEW YORK :Briton Emma Raducanu gave Carlos Alcaraz's hairstyle her seal of approval at the U.S. Open on Wednesday after the Spaniard divided opinion with his dramatic new buzz cut earlier in the week.

Alcaraz's close-cropped style was the talk of Flushing Meadows on Monday when the second seed outclassed Reilly Opelka in his opener, with fellow tennis players and fans online all weighing in.

Raducanu, whose decision to team up with Alcaraz in the U.S. Open's revamped mixed doubles tournament sparked romance rumours between the pair last month, said that the 22-year-old former champion owned his new look.

"I think he pulls it off. If you own a haircut like that, then it can work," Raducanu told reporters after reaching the third round with a 6-2 6-1 win over Janice Tjen.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"I think, you know, mixed field, but whatever he does it's not going to affect what he does on the court. I'm just happy to see him having fun with whatever."

Alcaraz said following his first-round victory that the new haircut was the result of his brother mishandling the clippers when he wanted a trim before the tournament.