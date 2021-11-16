Logo
Raducanu to face Ruse in exhibition match in London
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - WTA 250 - Upper Austria Ladies Linz - TipsArena Linz, Linz, Austria - November 9, 2021 Britain's Emma Raducanu reacts during her round of 16 match against China's Wang Xinyu REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

16 Nov 2021 08:44PM (Updated: 16 Nov 2021 08:41PM)
LONDON : U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu will round out her stellar year by taking on Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse in an exhibition match later this month in London, organisers announced on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Briton became the first qualifier to win a major when she triumphed at Flushing Meadows in September and will take on Ruse having played practice matches with her at last month's Transylvania Open.

Raducanu has enjoyed mixed fortunes on the tour since her Grand Slam triumph, losing early at Indian Wells and going out in the quarter-finals in Romania before being beaten in the first round of the Linz Open last week by Wang Xiyu.

The youngster, who has Chinese and Romanian heritage, heads into the Champions Tennis event at London's Royal Albert under new coach Torben Beltz, having appointed the German last week.

(Reporting by Christian Radnedge; Editing by Shrivathsa Sridhar)

Source: Reuters

