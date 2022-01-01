Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Raducanu pulls out of Australian Open warm-up event in Melbourne
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Raducanu pulls out of Australian Open warm-up event in Melbourne

Raducanu pulls out of Australian Open warm-up event in Melbourne

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Champions Tennis - The Royal Albert Hall, London, Britain - November 28, 2021 Britain's Emma Raducanu celebrates winning her match against Romania's Elena-Gabriela Ruse REUTERS/Tony Obrien

01 Jan 2022 02:04PM (Updated: 01 Jan 2022 02:03PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from this week's Australian Open warm-up tournament in Melbourne having just come out of isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, she said on Saturday.

Raducanu, who became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam when she triumphed at Flushing Meadows in September, had pulled out of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi last month after contracting the virus.

The 19-year-old was scheduled to headline one of the two women's WTA 250 warm-up tournaments taking place at Melbourne Park - dubbed the 'Melbourne Summer Set' - from Jan. 4-9.

"The timing to compete in the first Melbourne event this week is too soon for me, having just returned from isolation," Raducanu was quoted as saying by the organisers.

The world number 19 is scheduled to compete in the Sydney Classic later this month before making her debut in the Jan. 17-30 Australian Open.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us