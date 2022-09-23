Logo
Raducanu reaches semi-final in Korea, her first since 2021 US Open
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - August 30, 2022 Britain's Emma Raducanu in action during her first round match against France's Alize Cornet REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

23 Sep 2022 06:31PM (Updated: 23 Sep 2022 06:31PM)
Britain's Emma Raducanu defeated Magda Linette 6-2 6-2 to secure her spot in the semi-finals of the Korea Open on Friday, reaching the last-four of a tournament for the first time since her triumph at last year's U.S. Open.

Raducanu won a remarkable 96 per cent of her first-serve points in the quarter-final clash against Poland's Linette.

The 19-year-old is yet to drop a set at the WTA 250 tournament in Seoul.

She will face the winner of the match between top seed Jelena Ostapenko and teenager Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva.

Source: Reuters

