Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Raducanu saw 5% chance of beating Kalinina in Madrid Open due to back pain
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Raducanu saw 5% chance of beating Kalinina in Madrid Open due to back pain

Raducanu saw 5% chance of beating Kalinina in Madrid Open due to back pain
Tennis - WTA 1000 - Madrid Open - Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain - May 3, 2022 Britain's Emma Raducanu reacts during her third round match against Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina REUTERS/Juan Medina
Raducanu saw 5% chance of beating Kalinina in Madrid Open due to back pain
Tennis - WTA 1000 - Madrid Open - Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain - May 3, 2022 Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina in action during her third round match against Britain's Emma Raducanu REUTERS/Juan Medina
Raducanu saw 5% chance of beating Kalinina in Madrid Open due to back pain
Tennis - WTA 1000 - Madrid Open - Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain - May 3, 2022 Britain's Emma Raducanu reacts during her third round match against Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina REUTERS/Juan Medina
04 May 2022 06:39AM (Updated: 04 May 2022 06:39AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Ninth seed Emma Raducanu said she did not expect to win against Anhelina Kalinina in the Madrid Open round of 16 due to back pain after being knocked out by the Ukrainian 6-2 2-6 6-4 on Tuesday.

The reigning U.S. Open champion requested a medical timeout in the first set as she had been clutching her back between points.

"I would have given myself a 5 per cent chance of winning that match, and for it to almost happen, I think that was a positive thing," Raducanu told reporters.

"I was kind of struggling a bit with my back, to be honest. Throughout the week I have been carrying some niggles, and it's kind of just taking its toll, all of the matches at this kind of level.

"I did go into the match with that, and I was really struggling to move out wide."

Raducanu added she was optimistic about returning to form in time for the Rome Open next week.

"I hope it's enough time, because it would be a real shame to miss it," she said.

"A lot of the time with me it's just overload and then, you know, three days, two, three days complete rest and I'm okay to start training again."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us